Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting that Chark recently underwent ankle surgery, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rivera said that Chark could be ready for OTAs, indicating that the newly-signed wideout's status will warrant monitoring as the beginning of offseason workouts in April draws nearer. The 26-year-old Chark looks primed to join 32-year-old veteran Adam Thielen, both newcomers for Carolina's offense, as the team's top receiving options, though further competition could be added in the 2023 NFL Draft. Of course, the Panthers also look primed to add a rookie signal-caller at the No. 1 overall spot in April's draft, so if Chark is able to return to health early in the offseason it will give him more time to build up a rapport with what should be a first-year starting quarterback.