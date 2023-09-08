Chark (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta despite returning to practice Friday, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chark was a limited participant, reportedly working on the side, in his first practice since the third week of August. He did tell reporters Thursday that he felt good enough to play, but he also acknowledged the team might have him wait until Week 2 against New Orleans to make his Panthers regular-season debut. Fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 1, while Terrace Marshall (back) doesn't have an injury designation and likely will fill in for Chark as the team's downfield/perimeter threat.