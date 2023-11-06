Chark caught two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

The 27-year-old wideout caught three or fewer passes for the fifth straight game and set a new season low in receiving yards as he continues to be a secondary piece of the Panthers' passing attack, but Chark has managed to carve out a little fantasy value by catching his third TD of the season on a five-yards toss from Bryce Young in the third quarter. Chark's production might improve if veteran Andy Dalton took the reins of the offense -- he had his best game of the season in Week 3, delivering a 4-86-1 line on 11 targets from Dalton while Young was out with an ankle injury -- but a switch at QB isn't likely to happen on a short week as the Panthers get ready for a Thursday night clash with the Bears in Week 10.