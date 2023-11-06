Chark (elbow) was listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chark was listed as questionable with the elbow injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, but he ultimately suited up and played 41 of 71 snaps on offense in a 27-13 loss, finishing with two catches for nine yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Panthers didn't indicate that Chark aggravated the elbow injury during the contest, so his listed non-participation Monday could well be maintenance-related. Carolina is facing a quick turnaround for Week 10 with a Thursday night matchup in Chicago.