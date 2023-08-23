Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chark missed practice Wednesday, and until more details about the extent of his injury are revealed, he'll have to be considered up in the air for Week 1. The severity of Chark's hamstring issue will determine his recovery timetable, but at the very least, he is likely to sit out Friday's season finale against the Lions. Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion) are also dealing with injuries, so rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo could see a sharp uptick in reps next to Adam Thielen atop the depth chart.