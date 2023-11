Chark (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday'a game against the Colts, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After sitting out the first practice of Week 9 prep due to an elbow injury, Chark was back on the field in a non-contact jersey Thursday and capped it with back-to-back limited practices. With his status up in the air for Sunday, the likes of Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall could benefit if Chark is inhibited or sidelined this weekend.