Chark recorded three catches on four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Chark was held off the stat sheet in his return from an elbow injury in Week 11, so this was something of a bounce-back performance. The entirety of his production came on long catches of 19 and 15 yards, and most of his targets are likely to continue to come deep down the field. However, with Bryce Young struggling, Chark will be hard-pressed to be a consistent contributor.