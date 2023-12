Chark caught three of four targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Chark placed second on the team in receiving yards, trailing only rookie Jonathan Mingo. With Carolina's offensive struggles hurting his stock, Chark's output Sunday marked just his second game with over 50 yards. Next up is a divisional meeting with the Saints, against whom Chark caught one pass for 15 yards in Week 1 this season.