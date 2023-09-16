Chark is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Saints

Perhaps more important than the injury designation was Chark's availability at practice as the veteran participated fully Saturday after being limited the previous two days. It's worth noting Chark ultimately did not play Week 1 despite practicing on a limited basis, so his status should still be monitored closely heading into Monday's primetime matchup. Should the 26-year-old suit up, expect Chark to split playing time with Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo among the starting unit.