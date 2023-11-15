Chark (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Chark was unable to play through his elbow injury in last Thursday's loss to the Bears, but with the benefit of a longer turnaround for the Panthers' Week 11 game against the Cowboys, he looks like he'll be ready to reprise his role as a starting receiver. The 27-year-old has struggled to connect with rookie quarterback Bryce Young this season, as Chark's biggest outing coming in Week 3 in Seattle, where he produced a 4-86-1 receiving line on 11 targets while Andy Dalton started under center as Young was out with an ankle injury. In Chark's other six appearances in which Young started, the wideout has hauled in just 13 of 23 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns.