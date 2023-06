Chark (ankle) participated in team drills at Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It was Chark's first action in 11-on-11 work since undergoing an offseason cleanup procedure on his ankle. He had been participating in individual work last week. Signed to a one-year deal by Carolina, Chark is expected to fill an outside, deep-threat role opposite Terrace Marshall with fellow veteran Adam Thielen manning the slot.