Johnson's knee injury isn't considered serious, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was carted off the field during Panthers' minicamp last week with what was initially thought to be a calf injury, but it's now been clarified to be a knee issue. The second-year linebacker out of Oregon appeared in 13 games and made 16 total tackles during his rookie campaign, and he's expected to compete for a depth role on Carolina's defense once he's past his knee injury.