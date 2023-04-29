The Panthers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Johnson is an unusual prospect. He's hyper athletic and was generally productive at Oregon, but his skill set is underdeveloped after bouncing back and forth between defensive end and tight end for six years going back to 2017. The result is that Johnson is both raw and over-aged at 25 -- normally cause for the NFL to ignore a prospect -- but Johnson is an exception because he's such a remarkable athlete. Even at a sturdy 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Johnson boasts a jaw-dropping 4.49-second 40-yard dash, giving him unique upside despite his uneven profile.