Johnson (elbow) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson seemed to be trending in the right direction to suit up Sunday, as he went from recording a limited practice session Thursday to a full workload Friday, but he won't be able to play through his elbow issue in Week 13. The rookie outside linebacker has appeared in eight games this season, logging 14 total tackles while also helping out on special teams.