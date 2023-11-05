David Newton of ESPN.comJohnson will start in place of the injured Justin Houston (hamstring) this Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the rookie linebacker out of Oregon has shown improvement throughout the year, and he's in line to make the first start of his career this Sunday. Johnson has played a limited role on Carolina's defense thus far, and through his first four games, the 25-year-old has recorded six total tackles, including one tackle for loss.