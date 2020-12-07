Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Moore, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is trending in the right direction in terms of rehabbing his ankle, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Moore appears to have made the most of Carolina's bye week while working to recover from his sprained ankle, but it'll be a moot point as far has his Week 14 availability goes unless he can also return from the COVID list. If Moore is deemed a close contact and is able to return negative tests for five consecutive days, he could be eligible to return in time for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Fellow starting wideout Curtis Samuel (undisclosed) also hit the COVID list Monday.