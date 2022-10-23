Moore brought in seven of 10 targets of 69 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-3 yards in the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Moore's reception, yardage and target totals were all team highs, and the veteran also recorded his second touchdown grab of the season on a 20-yard catch just before halftime. Moore also has two single-digit yardage tallies this season in the Panthers' wildly inconsistent offense, so while Sunday's returns were a welcome sight, it remains to be seen if they can be replicated in a Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons' vulnerable secondary.