Moore didn't catch any of his three targets and rushed twice for just six yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.

Moore was a non-factor as quarterback Sam Darnold managed just 120 passing yards. While the team tried incorporating Moore by giving him two of its 46 total rushing attempts, the wideout gained minimal yardage. Although Carolina's victory should help Moore reconcile with Sunday's dud individual outing, he'll no doubt be eager for a vastly improved performance in Week 15 versus Pittsburgh.