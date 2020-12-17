Moore (ankle) had his roster exemption lifted Thursday, clearing him for Saturday's game in Green Bay, per the NFL's transaction report.

Moore was included on the Panthers' last two Week 15 practice reports as limited for a non-injury-related reason, likely as a way to ease him back in after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the ankle injury that he suffered before the Panthers' Week 13 bye. Now that he'll be available, he could be in line for a bit more work than usual with the status of Curtis Samuel (hamstring) in question for Saturday.