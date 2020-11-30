Coach Matt Rhule said that Moore (ankle) isn't ruled out to return against Denver in Week 14, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Moore was forced out of Sunday's narrow loss to the Vikings late in the fourth quarter, after he landed awkwardly on his right ankle while trying to adjust to an overthrown deep ball in the end zone. The third-year wideout has since had X-rays done Monday, the results of which revealed that he's avoided any sort of severe injury, such as a fracture. If he's able to make substantial progress during Carolina's Week 13 bye, it appears possible that Moore could avoid missing any time.