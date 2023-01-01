Moore brought in six of 10 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Moore paced the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while recording a touchdown for his third straight game. The fourth-year pro's 24-yard scoring grab midway through the second quarter gave Carolina a 14-0 lead at the time and pushed his career-high tally to seven, while the 100-yard effort was his fourth of the campaign. Moore's late-season rapport with Sam Darnold is certainly encouraging, and he'll aim to put a strong cap to the season in Week 18 against the Saints on the road.