Moore secured seven of 11 targets for 127 yards in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed once for 21 yards.

A week after a resurgent 96-yard receiving effort against the Buccaneers, Moore one-upped himself while pacing the Panthers in receiving yardage and targets. The 23-year-old recorded a game-high 52-yard grab along the way while displaying a strong connection with spot starter P.J. Walker. Moore's 100-yard receiving effort was only his second of the season, with the other having come Week 2 versus Tampa Bay. He'll look to continue his recent surge with either Teddy Bridgewater (knee) or Walker under center in a Week 12 road battle with the Vikings.