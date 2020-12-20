Moore (ankle) brought in six of eight targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers on Saturday night. He also rushed once for one yard.

Moore returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list in spectacular fashion, putting a punctuation mark on his season-high yardage total with key 40-yard reception late in the fourth quarter that go the Panthers down to the Packers' 15-yard line. Moore led Carolina's pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second only to Curtis Samuel in targets. The 23-year-old appeared to be back to full health, so he'll look to help fantasy managers again in their postseason matchups versus Washington in a Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 27.