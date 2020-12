Moore (ankle) is expected to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore missed last weekend's 32-27 loss to the Broncos while on the COVID list, but it looks like he's on track to rejoin teammates in the near future. The 23-year-old hasn't actually had a chance to resume practicing since suffering a sprained ankle Week 12, but it appears as though his physical health has been trending upward.