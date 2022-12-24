Moore secured five of seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Moore led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets during the momentous win, making his biggest impact with a five-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter that was immediately preceded by his 47-yard grab. Moore now has back-to-back five-grab, one-touchdown efforts and should once again play a pivotal role in a critical Week 17 road battle versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1.