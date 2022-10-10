Moore caught four of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

The fifth-year receiver continues to show little chemistry with Baker Mayfield (ankle), as his modest receiving yardage actually represented his best performance of the season, and he's hauled in fewer than half his targets on the year. With Mayfield leaving Sunday's loss late, however, Moore might actually be looking forward to the possibility of having P.J. Walker under center in Week 6 against the Rams -- over Walker's only two NFL starts, Moore has caught 11 of 18 targets for 151 yards.