The Panthers are exercising their fifth-year option on Moore's rookie contract, keeping him under team control through 2022, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was a foregone conclusion, with Moore producing 3,156 receiving yards and 234 rushing yards before his 24th birthday. He's scored only 10 touchdowns in 46 games, but the yardage should eventually translate to more trips to the end zone, especially if the Panthers can find a franchise QB. The team has Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Will Grier under contract ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.