Moore caught six of 11 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons.

Moore was a non-factor in the first half as the entire Carolina passing game struggled, but he stepped up in the second half and finished as the team leader in targets, catches and receiving yards. His 62-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left tied the game with the PAT pending, but the Panthers missed that kick and another in overtime to fall in heartbreaking fashion. Moore has posted a new season high for receiving yards in each of the past two games, and he'll look to build on his momentum in Week 9 against the Bengals.