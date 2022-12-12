Moore (ankle) is considered day-to-day with a knee sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Moore didn't catch any of his three targets during Sunday's loss to Seattle and underwent an MRI on Monday to look at a potential ankle injury. However, Schefter has reported that the wideout is now considered day-to-day with a knee issue and relayed that his source said the injury is "nothing significant." This appears to be great news, but Moore's participation during Wednesday's practice should provide further clarity on his availability for Week 15.