The Panthers are placing Moore (anke) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moore's status for Week 14 was already up in the air due to an ankle injury, and his placement on the COVID-19 list represents significant new hurdles ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Unless the third-year wideout is able to clear all requisite virus-related protocols prior to Sunday's contest, in addition to proving that his ankle is in good shape, the Panthers will be forced to proceed without at least one key offensive weapon. Moore hitting the COVID-19 list means hat he's either returned a positive test or come into close contact with an infected person.