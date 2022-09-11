Moore caught three of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Moore trailed teammates Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey in receptions, with the former also garnering more targets than Moore. Although he managed a long gain of 26 yards, it was overall a modest performance from Carolina's No. 1 wideout. He'll strive to continue building chemistry with new quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Giants.