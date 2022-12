Moore (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Moore had a productive week of practice and is thus trending toward suiting up versus Pittsburgh, though the wideout's status is nonetheless worth confirming. Fortunately for those inclined to use Moore in Week 15 fantasy lineups, the Panthers kick off among the early wave of Sunday games at 1 p.m. ET.