Moore said the Panthers have embraced the competitiveness of training camp, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Moore, as Carolina's top receiver, will surely be taking note of the team's quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. However, with tight races at other positions, Moore suggests the team's level of competitiveness has collectively increased. For his part, Moore will be in search of his first Pro-Bowl selection this season after posting at least 1,150 yards in each of the last three campaigns. Regardless of who claims the quarterback job, Moore should be a consistent producer and key contributor to the Panthers offense once again.