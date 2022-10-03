Moore caught six of 11 targets for 50 yards and gained 11 rushing yards on his only carry in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

He led Carolina in targets on the day, but Moore wasn't able to do much with his looks and Christian McCaffrey wound up leading the team in catches and receiving yards. Moore's 50 yards were actually a season high for him, as Baker Mayfield's struggles so far have impacted the wideout's numbers drastically through the first month of the year. The fifth-year receiver will have a tough time breaking through in Week 5 against the stingy 49ers.