Moore secured four of six targets for 29 yards in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Moore's catch and target totals were team highs, but after an encouraging start with a 20-yard grab on his first reception, the veteran was significantly limited on his other three touches. Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports Moore exited the game briefly late in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion, but he was quickly cleared for a return. Moore has been unable to follow up his stellar 6-152-1 line in Week 8 against Atlanta, as he's only tallied 53 receiving yards over the subsequent pair of contests.