Moore is undergoing an MRI on Monday to address an ankle injury sustained late during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Moore was held without a catch Week 14, a disappointing fantasy performance even before he was forced off the field near the end of the contest. Monday's test results will reveal the severity of Moore's injury, and provide more context about his chances of suiting up Week 15 against the Steelers. Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault and Shi Smith would have to step up for Carolina's passing game if Moore is forced to miss any time.