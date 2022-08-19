Moore (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game at New England, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore was a healthy scratch in Carolina's exhibition opener this past Saturday in Washington, but a sore shoulder will keep him on the sideline this time around. He'll be among a number of key skill-position players sitting for the Panthers on Friday, including fellow wide receivers Robbie Anderson (quadriceps) and Terrace Marshall (hamstring), running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end Ian Thomas (ribs) and quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. As a result, Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith, among others, will be the team's primary available wideouts.