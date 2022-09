Moore caught just one of six targets for two yards in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints. He also rushed twice for 13 yards.

Moore led the Panthers in targets but failed to produce on a day quarterback Baker Mayfield again completed under half of his attempts. While Moore's status atop Carolina's receiving corps helps his stock, he's yet to surpass 50 scrimmage yards through three games. He and Mayfield will hope to finally get going in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.