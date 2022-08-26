Moore (shoulder) has been practicing and appears healthy ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Bills, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore could get his first action of the preseason with the Panthers expected to play most starters for at least a quarter. Fellow starting wideout Robbie Anderson (hip/quad) isn't expected to play, and a bunch of the depth options are banged up as well. Moore's shoulder kept him out of practice for a few days but shouldn't be a problem in terms of his availability for Friday night or for Week 1 against Cleveland.