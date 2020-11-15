Moore brought in four of seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The third-year pro equaled his combined catch total from the prior two games with Sunday's haul, while also exceeding his yardage tally from that span by 23 yards. The latter figure also led the Panthers for the afternoon, with the highlight of the contest coming on a 24-yard touchdown scamper off a receiver screen late in the first quarter. Moore's score was his first since Week 7, and he'll look to stay hot in a Week 11 conference battle against the vulnerable Lions defense.