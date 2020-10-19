Moore secured five of his 11 targets for 93 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Chicago.

The 23-year-old wideout has been coming on strong following a slow start to the 2020 campaign, as he has amassed exactly 93 receiving yards in each of his past two outings after only once surpassing 65 yards between Weeks 1 and 4. Moore has just one touchdown through the first six weeks of the season, though he wasn't necessarily being counted on for rampant TD production after scoring four times on 87 receptions a year ago. His 11 targets are an encouraging sign as Moore prepares for a Week 7 matchup against a New Orleans defense that allowed Chargers WR Mike Williams to explode for 109 receiving yards and two TDs in its last game Oct. 12.