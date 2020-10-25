Moore secured four of five targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Despite checking in third in receptions on the team for the afternoon, Moore set the pace in receiving yards, largely due to a game-long 74-yard grab that went for an early second-quarter touchdown. He added a seven-yard scoring catch shortly before halftime, with the pair of trips to the end zone counting as his second and third of the campaign. Moore now has three consecutive 93-yard tallies, and he'll look to boost that up enough to eclipse the century mark for the second time this season when he sees the vulnerable Falcons secondary in a Thursday night Week 8 divisional battle.