Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after downgrading to limited practice participation Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Reports following last week's win over Seattle suggested Moore suffered a minor knee sprain late in the game, but he was then listed on the practice reports with an ankle injury and managed full participation Wednesday and Thursday. The end-of-week downgrade suggests a real concern, with coach Steve Wilks acknowledging Friday that Moore is a game-time decision as the team prepares for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site. Wilks did say he hoped to know more Saturday -- perhaps a hint that reports on Moore's availability will come before Sunday morning.