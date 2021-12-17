Moore (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Moore was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday after suffering a minor hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Falcons. He appears on track to play this Sunday, but fantasy managers will want to make sure before finalizing Week 15 lineups. The Panthers and Bills are scheduled for a 1:00 ET kickoff, meaning inactive lists will be released around 11:30 a.m.