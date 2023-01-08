Moore caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints.

Moore closed with another underwhelming output due to Carolina's poor quarterback play, as Sam Darnold completed merely five passes for 43 yards while throwing a pair of picks. After three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, Moore finishes this season with just 888 yards in 17 games. While his 63 catches and 117 targets both marked lows since his rookie year as well, Moore at least compensated by scoring a personal-best seven times. Although it's unclear who will be throwing him passes next season, Moore figures to remain atop the Panthers' wide-receiver depth chart, giving him a solid floor despite dealing with Carolina's quarterback carousel the past couple campaigns.