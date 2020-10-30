Moore brought in two of six targets for 55 yards in the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Moore was uncharacteristically blanked until the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter, when he made a 13-yard grab on the first play of the Panthers' final possession. Moore would also come down with a clutch 42-yard catch in traffic with just 1:47 remaining for his second and final reception of the night. The catch tally matched a season low for Moore, while his targets were relatively modest for the second straight game after he'd logged five looks against the Saints on Sunday. Moore will look to reclaim his big-play downfield role in a Week 9 contest that should provide a suitable environment for an aggressive offense, as Carolina will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 8.