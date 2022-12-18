Moore (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
After putting in two consecutive full practices to begin Week 15 prep, Moore took a questionable tag into Sunday when he downgraded to limited participation in Friday's session. Though interim head coach Steve Wilks characterized Moore as a game-time decision heading into the weekend, the receiver apparently demonstrated enough progress following Friday's practice to get the green light for Sunday. With no reports indicating that Moore will be on a limited snap count, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with deploying the 25-year-old as they normally would. In the Panthers' two games since Sam Darnold took over as the starting quarterback, Moore has finished with four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, with all of those catches coming in the Week 12 win over Denver after he was blanked in last week's win over Seattle.