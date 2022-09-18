Moore caught three of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Moore led the Panthers in targets and receiving yards while scoring his team's lone touchdown Sunday as well. To open his account for this season, Moore hauled in a 16-yard pass in the back of the end zone to begin the third quarter. While that contribution boosted his performance, Carolina's passing attack is yet to take off under Baker Mayfield, leaving Moore with identical catch, target and receiving yardage totals in Weeks 1 and 2.