Moore secured two of three targets for 18 yards in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Moore was a forgotten man in the passing game despite Teddy Bridgewater putting the ball up 49 times, leading to the receiver's second straight underwhelming effort. Moore now has back-back two-catch tallies, while his target count Sunday qualified as his lowest of the campaign. The return of Christian McCaffrey, who drew 10 targets, certainly seemed to have played a part in Moore's downturn in involvement Sunday, and with the star back having suffered a ribs injury in the closing seconds of the contest, it's possible the third-year wideout enjoys a more expanded role in Week 10 against the Buccaneers.