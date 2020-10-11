Moore caught four of five targets for 93 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons.

The 2018 first-round pick continues to play second fiddle to Robby Anderson in the Carolina passing attack, as Anderson was two targets short of tripling Moore's share against Atlanta. Regardless, Sunday's outing is encouraging for GMs with investment in Moore, as he corralled his first touchdown from Teddy Bridgewater while registering his second-highest yardage total of 2020. A Week 6 matchup against the Bears provides incentive to consider alternative options, as Chicago has allowed an NFL-low one receiving TD to opposing wideouts, while ranking as a top-10 pass defense overall.